Initial Bouts Unveiled for Upcoming WWE NXT Heatwave Episode

The WWE NXT Heatwave edition is set to take place on Tuesday, August 22nd. The main event of Heatwave will feature NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending his title against the victor of the upcoming match between Dijak and Wes Lee.

Additionally, WWE has confirmed a match between Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov for the Heatwave episode. Furthermore, NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer is scheduled to defend his title against Noam Dar during the event.