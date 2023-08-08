Latest WWE RAW Episode (8/7/23) Sees Ratings Surge, Reaching Highest Numbers Since June

The viewership figures have been tallied for this week's installment of WWE Monday Night Raw. As reported by Spoiler TV, the episode garnered an average viewership of 1.888 million on the USA Network, marking an increase from the 1.759 million viewers from the previous week.

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, the average rating reached 0.60, demonstrating an improvement from the 0.53 rating in the prior week.

This episode achieved the highest ratings for Raw since the June 26th broadcast and the subsequent edition following Saturday’s SummerSlam fallout.

The episode showcased several engaging matchups, including Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ricochet vs. Chad Gable vs. Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed, Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler, Ludwig Kaiser vs. Otis, The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (accompanied by Valhalla) facing off against The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods), and a team-up featuring Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins & Shinsuke Nakamura against The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor).