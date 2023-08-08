WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Latest WWE RAW Episode (8/7/23) Sees Ratings Surge, Reaching Highest Numbers Since June

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

Latest WWE RAW Episode (8/7/23) Sees Ratings Surge, Reaching Highest Numbers Since June

The viewership figures have been tallied for this week's installment of WWE Monday Night Raw. As reported by Spoiler TV, the episode garnered an average viewership of 1.888 million on the USA Network, marking an increase from the 1.759 million viewers from the previous week.

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, the average rating reached 0.60, demonstrating an improvement from the 0.53 rating in the prior week.

This episode achieved the highest ratings for Raw since the June 26th broadcast and the subsequent edition following Saturday’s SummerSlam fallout.

The episode showcased several engaging matchups, including Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ricochet vs. Chad Gable vs. Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed, Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler, Ludwig Kaiser vs. Otis, The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (accompanied by Valhalla) facing off against The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods), and a team-up featuring Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins & Shinsuke Nakamura against The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor).

WWE-Endeavor Deal Expected to Conclude in September, Creating $21.4 Billion TKO Group Holdings

A new filing indicates that WWE's agreement with Endeavor is projected to conclude in September. The collaborative venture involving WWE and [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 08, 2023 04:34PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83293/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer