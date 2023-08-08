WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE-Endeavor Deal Expected to Conclude in September, Creating $21.4 Billion TKO Group Holdings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

A new filing indicates that WWE's agreement with Endeavor is projected to conclude in September. The collaborative venture involving WWE and Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, was established in April 2023.

This agreement outlines the creation of a fresh corporate entity by WWE and UFC. In this arrangement, Ariel Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, will assume the role of CEO, while Vince McMahon will take on the position of Executive Chairman of the Board for WWE.

Originally slated for closure in the latter part of 2023, this deal's anticipated finalization timeframe has been specified to be in the middle to late part of September, as stated by Lucas Manfredi from TheWrap, who reported Endeavor Group Holdings' second-quarter earnings. The financials reported by Endeavor include a net income of $666.5 million generated from a revenue of $1.43 billion.

The merger between WWE and UFC is set to create a new entity known as TKO Group Holdings, valued at $21.4 billion. UFC and WWE individually hold valuations of $12.1 billion and $9.3 billion, respectively.

Tags: #wwe #endeavor #ufc

