Logan Paul Describes WWE as 'Broadway On Steroids'

In a recent conversation on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Logan Paul shared his insights regarding the comparison between professional wrestling and boxing, drawing from his firsthand involvement in both fields.

Paul discussed his newfound appreciation for the wrestling arena, highlighting the intricate nature of the wrestling world in contrast to the comparatively straightforward realm of boxing. He pointed out the multitude of intricate elements that come into play during a WWE event, underscoring the complexity.

Paul's take on the intricacy of professional wrestling was expressed as follows: "With wrestling when I first started I couldn’t believe how 360 degrees this business was. There are so many things to account for and the analogy I use is when I’m boxing, I’m worried about one person, the guy across from me right?"

Reflecting on his experience within the wrestling domain and how it defied his initial expectations, Paul remarked, "It’s like Broadway on steroids, like everyone in the WWE is so athletic and so talented in a different way that I never would have expected and I find the mental part of WWE way more taxing than boxing."