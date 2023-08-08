WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Wanted To Join D-Generation X Back In The Late 90s

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

Kurt Angle Wanted To Join D-Generation X Back In The Late 90s

Kurt Angle joined WWE in late 1999 and spent the majority of his wrestling career as a singles competitor, however, if he had the chance the WWE Hall of Famer revealed he would love to have joined D-Generation X.

During a recent episode of his podcast "The Kurt Angle Show", the Olympic gold medalist was asked about his interest in joining iconic factions like the nWo in WCW or DX in WWE. He responded:

"You know what, both DX and the nWo stand out as the most significant and impressive wrestling factions I've witnessed. Back in 1998 when I began watching wrestling, these groups held immense prominence. The nWo commanded attention in WCW, while DX enjoyed massive popularity in WWE. Personally, I harbored a strong desire to become a member of DX.

"The notorious 'Suck It!' catchphrase gained an incredible following, even among youngsters. I remember my own son Cody, only six years old at the time, mimicking it, prompting me to caution him against it.

"To me, DX represented the epitome of coolness. Despite being an ardent Stone Cold fan, I also held a deep admiration for DX. I believe this sentiment was widely shared. The faction managed to captivate the interest of numerous individuals and garnered widespread affection."

