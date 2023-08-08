WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Opener Revealed for Tonight's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

WWE has officially announced the opening bout for this evening's edition of NXT, along with the exciting detail that it will be presented without any commercial interruptions.

Mustafa Ali will square off against Axiom, both vying for the chance to contend for the WWE NXT North American Championship in the near future.

Updated card for tonight on USA Network:

- WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio with Rhea Ripley vs. Dragon Lee with Rey Mysterio.

- Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner.

Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar vs. Tyler Bate.

Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom with the winner getting a future WWE NXT North American Championship match.

- Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James.

- Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan.

- Ilja Dragunov vows retribution against Trick Williams.

- WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will appear.


