WWE SmackDown Shifts to FS1 During MLB Playoffs and World Series

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

As the MLB Playoff and World Series season approaches, there's a scheduling update from PWInsider regarding WWE SmackDown's airings on FS1 instead of FOX.

This adjustment is due to concurrent events like the World Series and NCAA College Football. On the following dates, SmackDown is scheduled to air on FS1 on, October 27 (Game 1 of the World Series), November 3 (Game 6 of the World Series, if required), and November 24 (NCAA College Football game, Oregon State at Oregon).

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #fs1 #smackdown

