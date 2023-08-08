WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

WWE Superstar Logan Paul to Step into Boxing Ring Against Dillon Danis

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

WWE Superstar Logan Paul to Step into Boxing Ring Against Dillon Danis

In an upcoming event set for October, renowned WWE Superstar Logan Paul is slated to make a return to the boxing arena. His adversary for the match has been officially announced. The influential social media icon will be pitted against Dillon Danis, a proficient mixed martial artist presently engaged in Bellator competitions.

The anticipated showdown is scheduled to take place in Manchester, England this coming October. Moreover, the two contenders have already commenced a war of words on their respective social media platforms, employing this banter to build anticipation for their imminent clash.

Danis took the opportunity to take a dig at both Paul brothers, insinuating that they have evaded genuine confrontations despite having faced opponents such as Floyd Mayweather Jr., Nate Diaz, and Tommy Fury. Via a Twitter post, he conveyed, "On October 14th, I'm set to grace the boxing ring for my debut. It's imperative for me to show up, given that the Paul sisters seem to possess an aversion to actual combat."

Conversely, Paul holds doubts regarding his opponent's willingness to confront him head-on when the time arrives to exchange blows. He tweeted, "Come OCTOBER 14, I'm making my boxing comeback following my encounter with Floyd Mayweather over two years ago. I harbor skepticism that this insignificant troublemaker will muster the courage to face me, but if he does, I intend to obliterate him completely."

This encounter is unlikely to disrupt Paul's plans within WWE, as he finalized his re-signing with the company as of April this year. 


Tags: #wwe #logan paul #dillon danis

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83285/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer