Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Finale Airs Tonight; Co-Creator Celebrates 40th Episode Milestone

VICE TV airs the Season 4 finale of Dark Side of the Ring tonight at 10:00 pm EST. Co-creator and executive producer Jason Eisener provided insight into tonight's significant episode of the show, marking both the Season 4 finale and the 40th episode of the docuseries.

He shared his thoughts on social media, along with a new behind-the-scenes clip, and said:

"The Season 4 finale of @DarkSideOfRing airs tonight with our documentary on Marty Jannetty. It's hard to believe this is our 40th episode of Dark Side of the Ring — huge gratitude to the great crew, cast, and everyone who helped make this show possible!"