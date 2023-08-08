WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Finale Airs Tonight; Co-Creator Celebrates 40th Episode Milestone

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Finale Airs Tonight; Co-Creator Celebrates 40th Episode Milestone

VICE TV airs the Season 4 finale of Dark Side of the Ring tonight at 10:00 pm EST. Co-creator and executive producer Jason Eisener provided insight into tonight's significant episode of the show, marking both the Season 4 finale and the 40th episode of the docuseries.

He shared his thoughts on social media, along with a new behind-the-scenes clip, and said:

"The Season 4 finale of @DarkSideOfRing airs tonight with our documentary on Marty Jannetty. It's hard to believe this is our 40th episode of Dark Side of the Ring — huge gratitude to the great crew, cast, and everyone who helped make this show possible!"

WWE Superstar Logan Paul to Step into Boxing Ring Against Dillon Danis

In an upcoming event set for October, renowned WWE Superstar Logan Paul is slated to make a return to the boxing arena. His adversary for th [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 08, 2023 04:02PM


Tags: #vice tv #vice #dark side of the ring

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83286/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer