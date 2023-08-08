WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bronson Reed Adopts New WWE Ring Name

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

Bronson Reed has undergone a minor adjustment to his WWE ring name.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, Reed will now be referred to as "Big Bronson Reed" within the company, and this will be his recognized name in the ring from now on. This change is reminiscent of WWE's approach with "Seth 'Freakin' Rollins".

During the recent episode of RAW, Reed experienced a defeat at the hands of Shinsuke Nakamura.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #bronson reed #big bronson reed

