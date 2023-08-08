Bronson Reed Adopts New WWE Ring Name

Bronson Reed has undergone a minor adjustment to his WWE ring name.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, Reed will now be referred to as "Big Bronson Reed" within the company, and this will be his recognized name in the ring from now on. This change is reminiscent of WWE's approach with "Seth 'Freakin' Rollins".

During the recent episode of RAW, Reed experienced a defeat at the hands of Shinsuke Nakamura.



