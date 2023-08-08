WWE's Goal: NXT to Surpass AEW Dynamite in Specific Demographic Rating

During the period of the Wednesday Night Wars, AEW Dynamite consistently outperformed WWE NXT in the ratings, until WWE made the strategic decision to shift NXT's broadcasting night to Tuesdays.

In the past year, WWE has adopted a strategy of increasing the involvement of main roster stars in NXT to enhance television viewership. This approach, spearheaded by WWE CEO Nick Khan, has yielded positive results in recent months, as demonstrated by the appearance of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day on NXT.

During a discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer highlighted WWE's aspiration to surpass Dynamite in the 18-34 demographic rating, an age group of significant interest to advertisers, although the more critical demographic they target is the 18-49 bracket.

Meltzer remarked, "The inclusion of Rey Mysterio and the return of Judgment Day this week should garner impressive viewership numbers."

Bryan Alvarez added, "Anticipate a substantial increase in viewership, especially since Rey Mysterio is making an appearance on NXT."

Meltzer further commented, "What's repeatedly mentioned is their objective of eventually outpacing Dynamite in the 18-34 demographic. In fact, not in the most recent week, but the week prior, they came quite close to achieving this goal. The upcoming weeks will reveal the outcome."