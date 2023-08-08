WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brock Lesnar Is Going on a WWE Television Hiatus

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

At WWE SummerSlam held on Saturday, Brock Lesnar suffered a defeat against Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one match. Rhodes executed a reversal of Lesnar's F5 move and followed it up with multiple Cross Rhodes maneuvers to secure the victory.

Leading up to this match, both wrestlers had alternated victories. Rhodes emerged victorious at Backlash, while Lesnar claimed a win at Night of Champions.

Despite initial expectations of Lesnar's participation in WWE Fastlane on October 7th, it turns out that he will not be partaking in the event. According to information shared by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Lesnar is set to take a hiatus from WWE, which is expected to last approximately four months. It has also been revealed that Lesnar's return is scheduled for WrestleMania 40 next year.

