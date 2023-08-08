Shinsuke Nakamura Betrays Seth Rollins with Post-WWE Raw Main Event Attack

Shinsuke Nakamura has squarely focused his attention on Seth Rollins, executing a heel turn that led to a surprising assault during WWE Raw. Nakamura took the opportunity to step in as a replacement during the six-man tag team main event of the night. He teamed up with Rollins and Cody Rhodes, after their initial partner Sami Zayn fell victim to an attack by JD McDonagh.

In the course of the match, Rollins, Rhodes, and Nakamura clinched a victory against the Judgment Day team. However, the aftermath of the match took a dramatic turn as Nakamura ambushed Rollins from behind, delivering a powerful Kinshasa strike.