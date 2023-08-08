WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shinsuke Nakamura Betrays Seth Rollins with Post-WWE Raw Main Event Attack

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

Shinsuke Nakamura has squarely focused his attention on Seth Rollins, executing a heel turn that led to a surprising assault during WWE Raw. Nakamura took the opportunity to step in as a replacement during the six-man tag team main event of the night. He teamed up with Rollins and Cody Rhodes, after their initial partner Sami Zayn fell victim to an attack by JD McDonagh.

In the course of the match, Rollins, Rhodes, and Nakamura clinched a victory against the Judgment Day team. However, the aftermath of the match took a dramatic turn as Nakamura ambushed Rollins from behind, delivering a powerful Kinshasa strike.

Tags: #wwe #raw #shinsuke nakamura

