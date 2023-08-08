WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jimmy Uso to Acknowledge Roman Reigns as Tribal Chief on This Week's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso is set to recognize Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief.

WWE revealed earlier this week that Jimmy, who had a falling out with his brother Jey at WWE SummerSlam, will make an appearance on Friday's broadcast to give his acknowledgment to Reigns. The revised schedule for the upcoming episode, slated to be broadcast live on FOX, includes:

- WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. Santos Escobar
- AJ Styles vs. Killer Kross
- Jimmy Uso's acknowledgment of Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns Suffered Injury During WWE SummerSlam Match

At SummerSlam 2023, Roman Reigns emerged victorious in his WWE Universal Championship match against Jey Uso. However, this triumph was accom [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 08, 2023 08:22AM


Tags: #wwe #jimmy uso #roman reigns #smackdown

