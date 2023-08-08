Jimmy Uso to Acknowledge Roman Reigns as Tribal Chief on This Week's WWE SmackDown

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso is set to recognize Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief.
WWE revealed earlier this week that Jimmy, who had a falling out with his brother Jey at WWE SummerSlam, will make an appearance on Friday's broadcast to give his acknowledgment to Reigns. The revised schedule for the upcoming episode, slated to be broadcast live on FOX, includes:
- WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. Santos Escobar
- AJ Styles vs. Killer Kross
- Jimmy Uso's acknowledgment of Roman Reigns
THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2023
Jimmy Uso returns to the Island of Relevancy to acknowledge the Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns! pic.twitter.com/20wQns1aHl
