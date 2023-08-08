Roman Reigns Suffered Injury During WWE SummerSlam Match

At SummerSlam 2023, Roman Reigns emerged victorious in his WWE Universal Championship match against Jey Uso. However, this triumph was accompanied by a significant twist. Jimmy Uso, previously incapacitated by Reigns and Solo Sikoa, made a surprising return to align with The Tribal Chief, causing his own twin brother to lose the championship.

In a conversation on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer engaged in a discussion with Bryan Alvarez regarding Roman Reigns' condition post-SummerSlam:

"During his SummerSlam bout, Roman Reigns sustained an injury. The exact moment of this injury isn't clear to me; I initially learned of it from your message. Although I haven't revisited the beginning of the match, I've been informed that the injury occurred relatively early on. Despite this injury, Reigns continued to participate in the match, showcasing his dedication."

However, it has been confirmed that Reigns will be present on the August 11th episode of SmackDown:

"While I lack precise knowledge of his upcoming commitments, it is confirmed that he will be appearing on Friday's show. While I anticipate his involvement in Survivor Series and the Saudi show, I cannot verify this as fact. Regarding the subsequent two pay-per-view events, details are yet to be revealed, and it appears we will gain clarity on Friday."