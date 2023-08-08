Chad Gable Emerges as the New #1 Contender for WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

Chad Gable has secured his position as the new top contender for the WWE Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER, following Monday's RAW episode

Gable emerged victorious in a Fatal 4 Way match, besting Matt Riddle, Ricochet, and Tommaso Ciampa, with Gable pinning Ciampa for the win.

Although no official date has been announced by WWE for Gable's championship opportunity, this will mark the second singles encounter between Gable, the leader of Alpha Academy, and GUNTHER, the head of Imperium. In the previous week's RAW, Gable faced GUNTHER in a five-minute challenge, which initially resulted in a loss for Gable. However, he contested the outcome and demanded a rematch, ultimately leading to GUNTHER's victory.

The rivalry between Imperium and Alpha Academy continued in this week's RAW, as Ludwig Kaiser attempted to recruit Maxxine Dupri backstage, aiming to separate her from "disgusting beast" Otis. A confrontation ensued between Otis and Kaiser, culminating in a match that Kaiser won due to interference from GUNTHER and Giovanni Vinci. Post-match, Imperium's trio attacked Otis until Gable stormed in to rescue him. GUNTHER stood at the apron, exchanging a knowing look with Gable as he stood over Otis, eliciting a "Gable!" chant from the crowd.