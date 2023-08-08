WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Elon Musk Engages in Playful Banter with Triple H

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

Elon Musk Engages in Playful Banter with Triple H

Musk, the CEO of Tesla, recently shared his thoughts on the Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns match in WWE, expressing his support by stating, "I'm aligning myself with @WWE in terms of my combat style." Following Musk's comment, Triple H, the Chief Creative Officer of WWE, responded in a playful manner. He wrote, "Just give the signal, @elonmusk. I've got a thing or two to show you about throwing up an X sign," accompanied by a gif of himself performing the DX crotch chop gesture.

Elon Musk has also been playfully hinting at a potential confrontation with Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta. In the past, Triple H had playfully proposed a "WrestleMania match on Mars" to Musk and had delivered a promotional speech about Musk in 2021.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 08, 2023 10:00AM


Tags: #wwe #x #elon musk #triple h

