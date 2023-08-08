Elon Musk Engages in Playful Banter with Triple H

Musk, the CEO of Tesla, recently shared his thoughts on the Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns match in WWE, expressing his support by stating, "I'm aligning myself with @WWE in terms of my combat style." Following Musk's comment, Triple H, the Chief Creative Officer of WWE, responded in a playful manner. He wrote, "Just give the signal, @elonmusk. I've got a thing or two to show you about throwing up an X sign," accompanied by a gif of himself performing the DX crotch chop gesture.

Elon Musk has also been playfully hinting at a potential confrontation with Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta. In the past, Triple H had playfully proposed a "WrestleMania match on Mars" to Musk and had delivered a promotional speech about Musk in 2021.

Am going with @WWE as my fighting style https://t.co/CggZ7HhrPQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023