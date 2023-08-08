Bully Ray and Mark Henry Analyze Brock Lesnar's Respectful Gesture towards Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam"

During a recent segment on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Mark Henry delved into a conversation about the conclusion of the Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar match at WWE SummerSlam. In light of Lesnar's victory, where he raised Cody's hand in a sign of respect, the duo discussed the implications of this gesture.

Bully Ray weighed in on Brock Lesnar's display of respect towards Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, noting, "Brock's actions hold more significance than any other wrestler's. Whether the handshake was planned or spontaneous isn't my concern; what matters is its impact. Personally, I thought such a moment would be fitting for Cody when he eventually takes the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns, but it came much earlier than anticipated."

Bully Ray also offered his interpretation of the symbolic meaning behind Lesnar's action, saying, "Brock Lesnar has effectively conveyed to the entire WWE Universe and the wrestling community that Cody Rhodes will be the one to shape WWE's direction in the coming years."

Mark Henry shared his perspective on the likelihood of Lesnar performing such a gesture if instructed, stating, "If WWE's Creative team had asked Brock to do it, he might have refused. If Vince McMahon had requested it, Brock might have asked, 'What's the financial benefit for me?' His main focus is business. If the gesture aligned with his interests, he might have considered it, but it would have to make sense for him."

Henry also observed Lesnar's use of steel steps without referee intervention during the match and the lack of commentary on the situation. He suggested, "The commentators should have addressed this. Michael Cole could have said, 'Corey, that should have led to a disqualification,' and Corey could have countered, 'No, Brock initiated it by grabbing the steps first.' This would have covered the scenario. While fan perspectives matter, it's important to remember that their analysis of in-ring events isn't the only deciding factor."