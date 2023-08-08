Latest Insights into Kairi Sane's WWE Comeback Decision

Reportedly, Kairi Sane (KAIRI) is set to make her comeback to WWE, apparently concluding her commitments in Japan. This announcement follows her declaration on Monday of an indefinite hiatus starting at the conclusion of September 2023. The anticipated timeline for her reentry into WWE is projected to be in November.

As part of her upcoming schedule, KAIRI is slated to participate in matches for Sendai Girls' on September 2 and All Japan on September 8.

During a segment on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer disclosed that there's more to the situation, likely to become public knowledge around 2024. Meltzer indicated that various complex factors in Japan contributed to her decision, which may be unveiled later.

Meltzer pondered that since KAIRI mentioned having received multiple offers, AEW could have been among them. However, due to her familiarity with WWE and its prominent standing, she may have opted to return to her former employer.