Gable Steveson Got Physical During Off-Air WWE RAW Segment

Olympic gold medallist Gable Steveson created an intriguing moment at RAW in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday, in a segment that didn't air on television screens.
According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, Steveson's presence at Raw brought about a striking change in fan reaction compared to his reception at the NXT Great American Bash. In his interaction with Dolph Ziggler, a former world champion, Steveson received immense cheer from the Minneapolis crowd, likely due to his local ties.
Meltzer noted that Steveson's suplexes reverberated around the ring as a retort to Ziggler's assertion that Minneapolis lacked wrestling heroes.
Summing up the situation, Meltzer said:
“So he was on the show tonight, he was not on television, but he did a big angle with Dolph Ziggler. And because it was Minneapolis and he is from Minneapolis, he was cheered like crazy, I heard it was one of the biggest pops of the entire show and he suplexed him around the ring when Ziggler was running down – basically saying that there are no wrestling heroes in Minneapolis.
“He [Steveson] went out, they went into it and so, I don’t know if he is still doing the World Championships or not, and I don’t know what is next for him on television, but he was on the show tonight.”
