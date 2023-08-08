WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Gable Steveson Got Physical During Off-Air WWE RAW Segment

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

Gable Steveson Got Physical During Off-Air WWE RAW Segment

Olympic gold medallist Gable Steveson created an intriguing moment at RAW in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday, in a segment that didn't air on television screens.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, Steveson's presence at Raw brought about a striking change in fan reaction compared to his reception at the NXT Great American Bash. In his interaction with Dolph Ziggler, a former world champion, Steveson received immense cheer from the Minneapolis crowd, likely due to his local ties.

Meltzer noted that Steveson's suplexes reverberated around the ring as a retort to Ziggler's assertion that Minneapolis lacked wrestling heroes.

Summing up the situation, Meltzer said:

So he was on the show tonight, he was not on television, but he did a big angle with Dolph Ziggler. And because it was Minneapolis and he is from Minneapolis, he was cheered like crazy, I heard it was one of the biggest pops of the entire show and he suplexed him around the ring when Ziggler was running down – basically saying that there are no wrestling heroes in Minneapolis.

“He [Steveson] went out, they went into it and so, I don’t know if he is still doing the World Championships or not, and I don’t know what is next for him on television, but he was on the show tonight.”

Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax Potentially Considered for WWE Return

There's talk of a former champion potentially making a comeback to WWE. According to a report from PWInsider, there have been discussions c [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 08, 2023 08:13AM

Source: tjrwrestling.net
Tags: #wwe #raw #gable steveson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83270/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer