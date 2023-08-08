Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax Potentially Considered for WWE Return

There's talk of a former champion potentially making a comeback to WWE.
According to a report from PWInsider, there have been discussions circulating about the potential return of Nia Jax, the former RAW Women's Champion, to WWE. Multiple sources have mentioned her name recently, but it's uncertain whether a return is in the works.
Nia Jax made a surprise appearance in the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match, marking her return to WWE. However, this appearance was a one-time occurrence, and it remains her sole match since she was released from her contract in November 2021.
