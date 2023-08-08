WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matchups Revealed for Tonight's NWA Power Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

The National Wrestling Alliance has unveiled the lineup of matches for tonight's installment of their Power series. The latest episode of NWA Power is set to be broadcast at 6 pm ET on YouTube, featuring the following bouts:

- Mecha Wolf, Bestia 666 & Vampiro will take on Mario Pardua, Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown.
Zyon (accompanied by Austin Idol) is scheduled to face Odinson.

- In a Last Chance Match, Missa Kate (accompanied by Madi Wreknowski) will go up against Ella Envy (with Roxy by her side).

- SVGS (Jax Dane & Blake Troop) (accompanied by Chris Silvio) are slated to battle Magnum Muscle (Dak Draper & Mims).

- Anthony Andrews is set to square off against Cody James (assisted by CJ).

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 08, 2023 09:51AM


