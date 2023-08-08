Matchups Revealed for Tonight's NWA Power Episode

The National Wrestling Alliance has unveiled the lineup of matches for tonight's installment of their Power series. The latest episode of NWA Power is set to be broadcast at 6 pm ET on YouTube, featuring the following bouts:

- Mecha Wolf, Bestia 666 & Vampiro will take on Mario Pardua, Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown.

Zyon (accompanied by Austin Idol) is scheduled to face Odinson.

- In a Last Chance Match, Missa Kate (accompanied by Madi Wreknowski) will go up against Ella Envy (with Roxy by her side).

- SVGS (Jax Dane & Blake Troop) (accompanied by Chris Silvio) are slated to battle Magnum Muscle (Dak Draper & Mims).

- Anthony Andrews is set to square off against Cody James (assisted by CJ).