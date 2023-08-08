WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT: Dominik Mysterio Defends Title, Rey Mysterio Joins Dragon Lee's Corner

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

Tonight, brace yourselves for another exhilarating episode of WWE NXT as it returns with a fresh installment. During the USA Network broadcast, Dominik Mysterio will be valiantly defending his North American Title against Dragon Lee. Adding an extra layer of intrigue, the legendary Rey Mysterio will be gracing the ring, standing in Dragon Lee's corner to offer his unwavering support in this clash against his own son, Dominik. On the other side, "Mami" Rhea Ripley will be present, bolstering Dominik's resolve.

Here’s the updated lineup:

- NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) w/Rhea Ripley vs. Dragon Lee w/ Rey Mysterio

- Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (c) vs. Tyler Bate

- Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

- Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom

- Kiana James vs. Ivy Nile

- Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport

