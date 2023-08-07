WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Injury Sidelines WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 07, 2023

Injury Sidelines WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville

A current title holder within WWE appears to be facing an extended period of absence due to an injury, which is scheduled to be discussed during tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

It has come to light that Sonya Deville has suffered a torn ACL, an injury that will necessitate surgery on Tuesday. Unfortunately, there is no specified timeline for her recovery, indicating that her absence will be of indefinite duration.

Sources indicate that DeVille sustained her ACL injury during her tag team championship match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair on July 28 in New Orleans, during a SmackDown event. The corrective procedure for her injury is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to TMZ, WWE is expected to address this matter during tonight's broadcast of Monday Night RAW.

Insight into the Reasons Behind Alterations to WWE Announce Teams

On Saturday, an announcement was made regarding modifications to the announce teams for WWE's RAW and SmackDown, which will take effect star [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 07, 2023 03:45PM

Source: tmz.com
Tags: #wwe #sonya deville

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83264/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer