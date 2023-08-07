Injury Sidelines WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville

A current title holder within WWE appears to be facing an extended period of absence due to an injury, which is scheduled to be discussed during tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

It has come to light that Sonya Deville has suffered a torn ACL, an injury that will necessitate surgery on Tuesday. Unfortunately, there is no specified timeline for her recovery, indicating that her absence will be of indefinite duration.

Sources indicate that DeVille sustained her ACL injury during her tag team championship match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair on July 28 in New Orleans, during a SmackDown event. The corrective procedure for her injury is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to TMZ, WWE is expected to address this matter during tonight's broadcast of Monday Night RAW.