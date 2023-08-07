WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Insight into the Reasons Behind Alterations to WWE Announce Teams

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 07, 2023

On Saturday, an announcement was made regarding modifications to the announce teams for WWE's RAW and SmackDown, which will take effect starting from the Monday Night RAW broadcast tonight.

For RAW, the commentary pair will now consist of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett, who have been the voices of Friday nights for the past several months. Meanwhile, on SmackDown, Michael Cole will continue in his role, joined by Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. Prior to this change, Patrick and Graves had been the commentary team for RAW.

A report from PWInsider Elite indicates that this shift was influenced by Endeavor and WWE's broadcasting partners. They advocated for Michael Cole to assume the primary lead announcer position due to his extensive experience within the company.

The report also highlights WWE's confidence in the abilities of both Cole and Graves, believing that they can provide support to Kevin Patrick, who is highly regarded by the company. Regarding Kevin Patrick's involvement, this reshuffle is not meant as a demotion. Instead, WWE sees it as an opportunity for him to gain additional experience and cultivate the desired voice and atmosphere expected from their lead announcers.

Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown

