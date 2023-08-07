WWE Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin Reflects on Unintentional Announcement Slip-Up

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has garnered recent acclaim for her distinctive announcing style on RAW.

However, during WWE Money In The Bank, Samantha encountered an unfortunate yet amusing blunder while announcing Bayley for the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder match.

In this instance, Samantha mistakenly introduced Bayley as 'representing the Judgment Day' instead of Damage CTRL, leading to a significant amount of perplexity.

During an episode of WWE Out Of Character, Samantha provided insight into the circumstances that led to her making this error. She recounted:

"Throughout that entire week leading up to the event, we undertook the UK tour, proceeded by Raw, followed by the UK tour again, then Money In The Bank, and immediately after, yet another Raw. During this period, I must have said 'representing the Judgment Day' around twenty times. However, the phrase 'representing Damage CTRL' didn't leave my lips even once. I'm not entirely sure what transpired, and I want to be honest about this. In the moment, I was simply relieved to have smoothly articulated the rules. Consequently, when the action continued, and I glimpsed Bayley making her entrance, I instinctively declared, 'Representing the Judgment Day, Bayley.'

"Afterward, as I settled back into my seat, the strains of IYO SKY's music hit, and it struck me—I hadn't mentioned 'Damage CTRL' at all. I couldn't recollect uttering those words. I turned to Rome and inquired, 'What did I say? I definitely didn't say [Damage CTRL].' He seemed unfazed, remarking, 'I didn't notice anything.' Subsequently, he checked Twitter and confirmed, 'Yeah, you did say Judgment Day.' That's when I realized, 'Oh no.'

"Primarily, my mindset was that things happen, and it's important to keep moving forward. The impending performance by the women was substantially more significant than my error. Thus, I resolved to reach out to Bayley afterwards and extend my apologies for muddling up her introduction. She was incredibly gracious about it, playfully teasing me. Once I knew she was unaffected, I felt better.

"Observing the reaction from fans made me recognize that I've attained a point where a simple misspeaking instance becomes noteworthy news. Strangely, it's a sentiment I find a bit proud. If I possessed greater foresight in terms of business strategy, I might have orchestrated it intentionally, considering the overwhelming response it generated. However, I want to express my apologies to anyone who felt taken out of the moment. I would feel remorseful if I disrupted the magic of that instant for someone. To those affected, please accept my apology as my intent was never to detract from the experience."