Creative Differences Impacted Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's MMA Rules Match at WWE SummerSlam

At SummerSlam 2023 on Saturday, Ronda Rousey faced off against her former ally Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match. The animosity between the two had escalated since Baszler's betrayal at Money In The Bank, resulting in the loss of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

The pivotal moment of the bout came when Shayna Baszler utilized her Kirifuda Clutch to render Ronda Rousey unconscious, securing the victory. However, this outcome was not without its intricacies.

Dave Meltzer provided insights into the challenges that emerged between WWE, Rousey, and Baszler during the creative process of their match. It appeared that there existed differing interpretations of what the term "MMA Rules" truly entailed:

“The match between Ronda and Shayna wasn't as optimal due to conflicts between WWE's creative direction and the wrestlers themselves in terms of its execution. The clash between visions surrounding the inclusion of elements like knockdowns and ten counts, which are absent in genuine MMA fights, seemed to stem from a divergence in mindset about combat sports. This disparity, I believe, had a negative impact on the overall experience."

SummerSlam was viewed as a "farewell for now" match for Rousey, albeit acknowledging the potential for her reemergence down the line.