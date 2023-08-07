Kairi Sane Poised for WWE Return Following Japanese Commitments

As per several sources, it has been reported that Kairi Sane (KAIRI) is set to make a return to WWE. This return is believed to occur once she completes her commitments in Japan, with November being the anticipated timeframe.

During a press conference today, while in her on-screen persona, KAIRI mentioned that she will be going on an indefinite hiatus at the conclusion of September 2023. Expressing her gratitude to STARDOM, she looked back on her achievement as the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion. She specifically highlighted her memorable matches against Mayu Iwatani and Mercedes Mone.

KAIRI disclosed that she had received offers from both Japanese and international organizations. However, she chose not to delve too deeply into the specifics. She expressed her intention to take a break before embarking on her upcoming endeavors.

On her upcoming schedule, KAIRI is slated to compete for Sendai Girls’ on September 2 and All Japan on September 8.