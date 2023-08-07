WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former NWA Champion Nick Aldis Spotted Backstage at WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 07, 2023

Amidst growing speculation about Nick Aldis potentially joining WWE, there is a significant update.

PWInsider reports that Nick Aldis is backstage for the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, happening in Minneapolis.

The report notes that Aldis isn't preparing to compete in the ring for the company. Instead, he has been brought in as a producer, slated to take on this role for several upcoming TV events.

As of now, WWE has not disclosed any specific matches or segments for tonight's RAW. However, the WWE website has listed Cody Rhodes, The Judgment Day, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER as confirmed appearances. 

Furthermore, RAW is set to build toward Payback, a forthcoming event premium live event set for Saturday, September 2 in Pittsburgh.

#wwe #raw #nick aldis

