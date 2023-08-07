WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest Developments Regarding Brian Pillman Jr. Joining WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 07, 2023

A new report has provided further evidence that Brian Pillman Jr. is likely headed for WWE. Following the expiration of his AEW contract, Pillman Jr. had a tryout at the WWE Performance Center last month.

According to Dave Meltzer's previous report, while Pillman Jr. has caught WWE's attention, his immediate entry into the company is uncertain due to WWE's ongoing handling by The Endeavor Group, which is anticipated to take charge later this year.

PWInsider has revealed that the former AEW star, who recently left the rival promotion, is scheduled to appear at this week's WWE NXT TV event. It is strongly believed that Pillman Jr. has inked a deal with WWE.

Source: PWInsider
