Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman Reportedly Control Reigns' Title Loss Timing

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman Reportedly Control Reigns' Title Loss Timing

Roman Reigns continues to hold the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, an impressive tenure spanning 1,070 days, and there is no indication that his momentum is waning. The Tribal Chief is gearing up for his upcoming title defense against Jey Uso at tonight's SummerSlam premium live event. Notably, this match will mark his fourth defense this year.

According to insights from Fightful Select, there were initial intentions to keep Reigns as the champion throughout the year. This plan was evident in his matches against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes. A source connected to the situation candidly shared with the publication that the duration of Reigns' title reign will be determined by Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman themselves, as they have significant influence over his creative direction.

The source further elaborated on the booking choices to Fightful, underscoring how the extensive championship reign has been beneficial for all parties involved. Notably, Jey Uso has transformed into a captivating attraction, Jimmy Uso is on the cusp of achieving a similar status, Solo Sikoa is poised for substantial financial success, and Cody Rhodes' popularity has surged since WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns continues to hold his position as the premier performer within the company.

