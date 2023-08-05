WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match Order Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

The match order for WWE SummerSlam 2023 has been unveiled.

The SummerSlam card boasts eight thrilling encounters, and Mike Johnson from PWInsider Elite has provided insights into the potential order of these matches. It's important to note creative plans could change.

Here's the lineup as outlined:

- Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

- Summerslam Battle Royal

- MMA Rules: Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

- WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

- Showdown for the WWE Women’s Championship: Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

- Tribal Combat Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

