WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match Order Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match Order Revealed

The match order for WWE SummerSlam 2023 has been unveiled.

The SummerSlam card boasts eight thrilling encounters, and Mike Johnson from PWInsider Elite has provided insights into the potential order of these matches. It's important to note creative plans could change.

Here's the lineup as outlined:

- Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

- Summerslam Battle Royal

- MMA Rules: Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

- Showdown for the WWE Women’s Championship: Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

- Tribal Combat Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

💬 Step into the excitement of WWE SummerSlam by joining our lively DISCORD chat where WNS fans gather to discuss the matches, surprises, and unforgettable moments! 

JOIN OUR SUMMERSLAM DISCORD!


Tags: #wwe #summerslam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83240/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer