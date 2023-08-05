Shayna Baszler Assures WWE Fans: Ronda Rousey's Presence Will Persist Beyond SummerSlam

Shayna Baszler has been doing the media rounds ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2023. The renowned "Queen of Spades" recently conversed with Inside The Ropes, using the opportunity to generate buzz for her upcoming "MMA Rules Fight" tonight.

Her opponent, once a friend and now a rival, is Ronda Rousey. This intense showdown is set to take place at "The Biggest Party of the Summer" hosted in Detroit, MI's Ford Field.

During this conversation, Baszler made a notable point: irrespective of the result of their impending clash, she believes that Rousey's presence will endure beyond this event. In her words, "In my view, come Saturday, Ronda might require assistance to exit the scene. However, my familiarity with Ronda runs deep, and I can confidently assert that this won't be the final chapter of her story."

Elaborating on her perspective, Baszler expressed, "Whether it unfolds in the upcoming week or even the following year, one thing's for certain: Ronda's narrative is far from its conclusion. The future will unveil the course of events."

