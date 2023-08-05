A Must-See "Viral" Moment Planned For Tonight's WWE SummerSlam

Tonight's WWE SummerSlam is set to be a not-miss event, and according to a recent report, the upcoming showdown between Logan Paul and Ricochet is anticipated to include a standout and widely-shared moment.

The duo created a memorable Royal Rumble moment earlier this year when they both executed springboard attacks from the top rope, resulting in an impactful collision within the ring.

At the recent Money in the Bank PLE event, Logan Paul and Ricochet participated in the Men's MITB Ladder match. Their involvement included a sequence where they leaped from the ropes, intending to crash through a table. However, the maneuver did not go as planned, leading to a somewhat rough landing through two tables on the floor.

It remains to be seen what crazy moment both men will create tonight, but insider source Wrestlevotes on X has indicated that Logan Paul and Ricochet have been rigorously preparing for their match at the WWE Performance Center throughout the week. They hold "great expectations" for their performance and are aiming to create a notable, potentially viral, moment during the match.

"In preparation for tonight’s match, I’m told Logan Paul & Ricochet put in a dual training session together at the PC on 8/1. The two have placed high expectations on themselves for a “viral” moment tonight."

