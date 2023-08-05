WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final WWE SummerSlam 2023 Betting Odds: Favorites Emerge for WWE's Biggest Summer Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

The finalized betting odds for the WWE SummerSlam 2023 event have been released.e.

In these odds, the preferred contender is denoted by a negative value or the smaller number, while the underdog is represented by a positive value or the larger number. Below are the provided betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline.com:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Tribal Combat Match:

  • Roman Reigns (champion) -2000
  • Jey Uso +700

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

  • Seth Rollins (champion) -150
  • Finn Balor +110

Singles Match:

  • Brock Lesnar +600
  • Cody Rhodes -1500

MMA Rules Match:

  • Ronda Rousey +425
  • Shayna Baszler -800

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

  • Asuka (champion) -160
  • Charlotte Flair +185
  • Bianca Belair +400

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

  • GUNTHER (champion) -850
  • Drew McIntyre +450

Singles Match:

  • Logan Paul -400
  • Ricochet +250

Battle Royal: Confirmed participants so far: LA Knight, Sheamus

