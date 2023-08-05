WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Set to Revamp RAW and SmackDown Commentary Teams Post-Summerslam 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

Variety.com has announced that WWE is set to implement changes to the RAW and SmackDown commentary squads following SummerSlam 2023. As per the publication, the RAW team will consist of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett, while the SmackDown team will comprise Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick, and Corey Graves.

Variety highlighted the following information regarding Kevin Patrick:

"According to an individual with insider knowledge, WWE maintains a positive outlook on Kevin Patrick and believes that pairing him alongside Michael Cole will greatly contribute to his advancement as a commentator. Michael Cole boasts a tenure of over 25 years within WWE, having only been absent from two shows during this extensive period."

Source: variety.com
