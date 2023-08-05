Join Our WWE SummerSlam DISCORD Chat

"The Grandest Summer Spectacle" unfolds tonight, as WWE SummerSlam 2023 takes center stage at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The evening's lineup promises unmissable action, featuring Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat clash for the WWE Universal Heavyweight title in the main event. Additionally, Seth Rollins is set to go head-to-head with Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight title, while Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are primed for their third and final showdown, click here for the full card.

