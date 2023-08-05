WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Get Ready for an Epic Night: WWE SummerSlam 2023 Preview

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

Get Ready for an Epic Night: WWE SummerSlam 2023 Preview

"The Grandest Summer Spectacle" unfolds tonight, as WWE SummerSlam 2023 takes center stage at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The evening's lineup promises unmissable action, featuring Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat clash for the WWE Universal Heavyweight title in the main event. Additionally, Seth Rollins is set to go head-to-head with Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight title, while Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are primed for their third and final showdown.

💬 Step into the excitement of WWE SummerSlam by joining our lively DISCORD chat where WNS fans gather to discuss the matches, surprises, and unforgettable moments! 

SummerSlam 2023 Match Card:

  • Tribal Combat for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso
  • WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor
  • WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat: Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
  • Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
  • Ricochet vs. Logan Paul
  • MMA Rules: Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler
  • SummerSlam Battle Royal

Top WWE Superstar Expresses Eagerness for Future Collaboration with The Elite

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently engaged in a discussion with Haus Of Wrestling covering a range of subjects. Among these, he expressed his [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 05, 2023 08:32AM


Tags: #wwe #summerslam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83230/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer