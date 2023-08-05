Get Ready for an Epic Night: WWE SummerSlam 2023 Preview

"The Grandest Summer Spectacle" unfolds tonight, as WWE SummerSlam 2023 takes center stage at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The evening's lineup promises unmissable action, featuring Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat clash for the WWE Universal Heavyweight title in the main event. Additionally, Seth Rollins is set to go head-to-head with Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight title, while Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are primed for their third and final showdown.

SummerSlam 2023 Match Card:

Tribal Combat for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor

WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat: Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Ricochet vs. Logan Paul

MMA Rules: Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

SummerSlam Battle Royal