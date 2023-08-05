Get Ready for an Epic Night: WWE SummerSlam 2023 Preview

"The Grandest Summer Spectacle" unfolds tonight, as WWE SummerSlam 2023 takes center stage at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
The evening's lineup promises unmissable action, featuring Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat clash for the WWE Universal Heavyweight title in the main event. Additionally, Seth Rollins is set to go head-to-head with Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight title, while Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are primed for their third and final showdown.
SummerSlam 2023 Match Card:
This one will be WILD.— WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2023
Who comes out on top when @WWERomanReigns defends The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey @WWEUsos TONIGHT at #SummerSlam? pic.twitter.com/oCkLCAVNZZ
