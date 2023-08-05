WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top WWE Superstar Expresses Eagerness for Future Collaboration with The Elite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently engaged in a discussion with Haus Of Wrestling covering a range of subjects. Among these, he expressed his keen interest in the prospect of collaborating with The Elite once again. He conveyed his hope that such an opportunity could materialize in the future, although he acknowledged their current contentment with their respective positions. Balor emphasized his own satisfaction with his current situation.

Finn Balor stated, "I'm really enthusiastic about the chance to collaborate with those individuals again." He went on to emphasize, "Nonetheless, their contentment within their existing circumstances is of utmost importance to me. I hold the Bucks and Kenny in high regard – we enjoyed a splendid working relationship during our time at New Japan. Hopefully, the future will afford us the opportunity to collaborate once more. Whether it happens here, there, or elsewhere is uncertain. What I can affirm is my contentment here, matched by their contentment there."

Furthermore, Finn Balor shared his openness to partnering with The Elite within any promotion. He conveyed, "Whether it's within this domain, that domain, or any other, I hold no reservations against it."

Tags: #wwe #finn balor #the elite

