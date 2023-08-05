WWE Reportedly Exercising Caution for Bray Wyatt's Health

WWE is reportedly prioritizing Bray Wyatt's well-being without taking any risks.

The former WWE Champion's unexpected release in the summer of 2021 surprised many, occurring during a period of extensive roster cuts by the company that persisted until Vince McMahon's brief retirement in July 2022.

Reemerging at Extreme Rules in October of that same year, Bray Wyatt reappeared in WWE, seemingly leaving behind his "The Fiend" persona and introducing fresh plans to unsettle the rest of the locker room. He unveiled the character of Uncle Howdy, yet his resurgence didn't fully gain traction. Following his comeback, he participated in only one match at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where he triumphed over LA Knight.

Initially part of the storyline to confront Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, this narrative was abruptly abandoned. Subsequently, Wyatt has been absent from WWE television and some mystery surrounds his departure.

According to an update from PWInsider, Wyatt's current status is attributed to a health concern, and there is no indication that he will receive medical clearance in the near future. The prolonged period of his absence is reportedly due to WWE focusing on safeguarding his health.

Reports suggesting that Wyatt's absence is connected to Vince McMahon's return have been vehemently refuted by multiple sources.