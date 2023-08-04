WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Randy Orton Reportedly In Detroit for WWE SummerSlam 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2023

As you would expect, numerous individuals are expected to be in town during this weekend for WWE SummerSlam 2023, which is scheduled for this Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. 

Randy Orton has been out of action since May 2022 after undergoing a fusion back surgery towards the end of the same year. Recent reports have indicated that Orton has not been integrated into WWE's creative plans at present and little has been reported regarding his return to the ring.

Today, PWInsider is reporting Orton is currently present in the vicinity in preparation for SummerSlam. The specific purpose of his presence, however, remains unclear.

We'll keep you updated!

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #summerslam #randy orton

