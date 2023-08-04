"Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Surprises UFC Prospect Thembo Gorimbo with New Home

UFC prospect Thembo Gorimbo's days of sleeping on a sofa in his Miami gym have come to an end, thanks to a generous gift from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The heartwarming moment was captured in previous footage, as the WWE legend surprised the 32-year-old fighter, deeply moved by his inspiring journey.

The Rock astounded UFC star Gorimbo by revealing his new home to him, an act that left the African welterweight overwhelmed with emotion. Gorimbo had recently secured his first UFC victory in May, triumphing over Takashi Sato. At that time, he had a mere $7.49 in his bank account. Selling his fight gear from the match, which earned him $7,000 (around £5,500), he used the funds to build a water pump in his village in Zimbabwe.

This touching story resonated with The Rock, whose production company is named Seven Bucks, a nod to the $7 he possessed after being released from the Canadian Football League almost three decades ago. The interaction between the two men was just the beginning of an extraordinary day for Gorimbo. Johnson took him to his new house, a fact he shared in a recent YouTube video. Gorimbo initially believed he was visiting a friend of The Rock's, but he soon realized that the pictures of his family displayed in the living room were, in fact, his own.

Johnson handed him the keys to the house, saying, "So Themba, I don't know anybody who lives here. I wanted to come here, I wanted to bring you here, I wanted to look you in the eye and I wanted to tell you, welcome home."