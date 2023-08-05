Latest News On Another Talent In Detroit For WWE SummerSlam 2023

According to a recent update from PWInsider, Maryse has made an appearance in Detroit, Michigan ahead of the anticipated WWE SummerSlam 2023 event. Notably, she was spotted at the venue, Ford Field. It's worth mentioning that Maryse hasn't been a regular on the WWE touring circuit lately.

Interestingly, her husband, The Miz, is slated to participate in the Slim Jim Battle Royal during the event tonight.

Additionally, Jordan Devlin and Bronson Reed were part of the WWE SummerSlam weekend roster gathered in Detroit. Notably, Reed had originally been slated for an autograph signing at the SummerSlam store, but the slot was later taken over by Apollo Crews.

Furthermore, PWInsider noted the sentiment backstage regarding last night's SmackDown was that there was a perceived reduction in the presence of both talent and producers available for the show.

