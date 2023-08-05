CM Punk Views AEW Collision as Not Competing with SummerSlam and UFC

CM Punk has discussed AEW Collision being scheduled on a challenging Saturday night, making it clear the newly launched show doesn't truly vie for viewership against other programs.

All eyes are on CM Punk tonight as he defends the "Real" AEW World Heavyweight Championship against his rival Ricky Starks.

While Saturdays occasionally present moderate competitive programming, this particular evening brings some major contenders. WWE's SummerSlam Premium Live Event, a UFC, and the anticipated Jake Paul-Nate Diaz bout, which has drawn a sold-out crowd.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Punk said:

"We're not in competition with SummerSlam. We've been up against significant UFC events every Saturday. We're not in competition with them."

"Our competition lies in outdoing ourselves from the previous Saturday. As an individual, both as a wrestler and a human being, I'm competing with my past self. Likewise, the Collision team is focused on surpassing our prior achievements. This is the continuous aspiration, and it's crucial for fans to comprehend."

Punk also elucidated his reasoning behind considering Saturday nights advantageous for ticket sales, despite being potentially challenging for television viewership.

"Collision's TV slot might not be ideal, but the trade-off is that selling tickets for a Saturday night event is generally easier than on weekdays like Wednesday, Monday, or Friday. I was prepared for an uphill journey, and we relish the challenge. Our accomplishments thus far have exceeded expectations."