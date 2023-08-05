Drew McIntyre Explores His Bond With Sheamus and Memorable Triple Threat Match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Drew McIntyre recently engaged in an interview with Under the Ring, aiming to build anticipation for tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2023. During the conversation, McIntyre delved into his relationship with Sheamus and their participation in the encounter involving GUNTHER at WWE WrestleMania 39. Here are the key highlights from the interview:

Discussing his camaraderie with Sheamus, McIntyre shared, "We're like a big brother and a little brother, that's the best way to put it. I guess I should ease up on the age-related jabs [laughs], I've probably used them about a million times... We've been through everything together, riding the highs and enduring the lows of this industry. Any time we step into the ring together, it's electric because we know we're going to give our all against anyone, but especially when it's against each other. And it's interesting to note that GUNTHER shares that same mindset."

Regarding the triple threat encounter alongside Sheamus and GUNTHER, McIntyre mused, "The triple threat was an incredible opportunity. Sheamus and I always dreamt of that one-on-one encounter at WrestleMania, and in a way, that's exactly what we had. The match's story revolved around that very aspiration."

Regarding the culmination of the bout, McIntyre elaborated,"The conclusion played out like an embodiment of our personal rivalry. Sheamus and I had reached a point of such intense conflict that we spent a solid ten minutes just trading blows. Brogue Kicks, Claymores – we battered each other relentlessly, completely overlooking the presence of the undefeated Austrian champion lingering outside the ring. Seizing the moment, he slid into the chaos, capitalizing on the situation to rightfully seize victory, given the triple threat stipulation. It was an astonishing sequence where we inadvertently engaged in a singles-style contest."