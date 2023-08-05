WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Watch The WWE SummerSlam 2023 Cold Open Starring Kid Rock

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

WWE has released the SummerSlam 2023 cold open starring none other than WWE Hall of Famer Kid Rock, just in time for the upcoming event tonight.

Immerse yourself in the essence of Detroit as Kid Rock, the city's beloved representative, lends his voice to the introduction of SummerSlam. Revealed during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, this special segment commemorates Kid Rock's remarkable 25-year journey within the WWE.

Below is the final card for tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2023:

- Tribal Combat for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor

- WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat: Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

- Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

- Ricochet vs. Logan Paul

- MMA Rules: Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

- SummerSlam Battle Royal


