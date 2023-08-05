WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Medical Professionals Caution WWE Superstar Big E Against Returning to the Ring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

Medical Professionals Caution WWE Superstar Big E Against Returning to the Ring

Having been absent from the wrestling scene for more than a year due to a fractured neck, Big E is still grappling with uncertainty regarding his potential return to the ring.

On the March 11 2022 edition of SmackDown, the ex-WWE Champion encountered a significant neck injury. Big E was involved in a tag team match alongside Kofi Kingston against Ridge Holland and Sheamus. During the match, Holland executed an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on Big E outside the ring. Regrettably, the execution went awry, causing the New Day luminary to land harshly on the ground with his head taking the impact.

During a conversation with Nick Hausman from Haus of Wrestling at the SummerSlam press conference, Big E provided an update on his present state of health. He revealed that medical professionals have advised him against making a comeback to the ring:

"We did the year check-up and all that stuff looked great but on the other side, I also talked to spine specialists, people who have worked on other people in the company and done their fusions and they said, ‘Hey, I would not wrestle again if I were you.'"

Later in the conversation with Haus of Wrestling, E conveyed that although he remains uncertain about his upcoming journey, his primary desire is to lead a lengthy, joyful, and free-from-pain life.

In addition to participating in WWE's SummerSlam media commitments in Detroit, Big E has also been involved in assisting with WWE tryouts.

💬 Share your thoughts on this report in the comment section below!
 

Becky Lynch Reveals Her WWE SummerSlam 2023 Status

New details have emerged regarding Becky Lynch's status for WWE SummerSlam 2023 tonight. This update follows the decision to reschedule Lyn [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 05, 2023 07:42AM


Tags: #wwe #big e

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83225/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer