Medical Professionals Caution WWE Superstar Big E Against Returning to the Ring

Having been absent from the wrestling scene for more than a year due to a fractured neck, Big E is still grappling with uncertainty regarding his potential return to the ring.

On the March 11 2022 edition of SmackDown, the ex-WWE Champion encountered a significant neck injury. Big E was involved in a tag team match alongside Kofi Kingston against Ridge Holland and Sheamus. During the match, Holland executed an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on Big E outside the ring. Regrettably, the execution went awry, causing the New Day luminary to land harshly on the ground with his head taking the impact.

During a conversation with Nick Hausman from Haus of Wrestling at the SummerSlam press conference, Big E provided an update on his present state of health. He revealed that medical professionals have advised him against making a comeback to the ring:

"We did the year check-up and all that stuff looked great but on the other side, I also talked to spine specialists, people who have worked on other people in the company and done their fusions and they said, ‘Hey, I would not wrestle again if I were you.'"

Later in the conversation with Haus of Wrestling, E conveyed that although he remains uncertain about his upcoming journey, his primary desire is to lead a lengthy, joyful, and free-from-pain life.

In addition to participating in WWE's SummerSlam media commitments in Detroit, Big E has also been involved in assisting with WWE tryouts.

