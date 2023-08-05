WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Becky Lynch Reveals Her WWE SummerSlam 2023 Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

New details have emerged regarding Becky Lynch's status for WWE SummerSlam 2023 tonight.

This update follows the decision to reschedule Lynch's anticipated match against Trish Stratus from SummerSlam to the August 14 episode of Raw due to time limitations.

Earlier this week, PWInsider disclosed that, despite the match change, Lynch was present in Detroit, where SummerSlam is set to take place.

However, it appears that this information is inaccurate.

Lynch addressed this report by sharing a selfie of herself in a location that is clearly not Detroit, accompanied by a sarcastic remark:

"I didn't realize Detroit had so many palm trees and an ocean. What a pleasant surprise!"

Tags: #wwe #summerslam #detroit #becky lynch

