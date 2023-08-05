MJF Critiques ESPN's Top Wrestlers Under 30 Ranking: "ESPN, Time to Step Up Your Game"

MJF has responded to the ESPN top 10 wrestlers under 30 list, believing it needs more work.
The AEW star took to X, tweeting, "This list needs some work. Hayter. Hook. The Pillars. Daniel Garcia. Storm. Big dick Satnam. Get it together ESPN.
MJF secured the coveted top position aged 27-year-old and the current AEW World Champion. MJF has remained one of the standout stars in AEW since its establishment in 2019. Holding strong at the second spot is Rhea Ripley, the reigning WWE women's champion and a prominent figure in the wrestling world. Click here to read the full list.
This list needs some work.— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 3, 2023
Hayter. Hook. The Pillars. Daniel Garcia. Storm. Big dick Satnam.
Get it together ESPN.
