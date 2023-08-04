ESPN Reveals Rankings of Top Wrestlers Under 30

ESPN has unveiled its list ranking the finest 30 wrestlers under the age of 30.
Securing the coveted top position is MJF, the 27-year-old AEW World Champion, who has remained one of the standout stars in the promotion ever since its establishment in 2019. Holding strong at the second spot is Rhea Ripley, the reigning WWE women's champion and a prominent figure in the wrestling world. The comprehensive list showcases talents from various corners of the wrestling industry and is provided below:
⚡ Arn Anderson Analyzes The Undertaker's Deadman Gimmick in Today's Wrestling Scene
On the latest edition of his “The ARN Show” podcast, Arn Anderson delved into the topic of whether The Undertaker's Deadman gimm [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 03, 2023 08:35PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com