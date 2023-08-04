WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ESPN Reveals Rankings of Top Wrestlers Under 30

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2023

ESPN has unveiled its list ranking the finest 30 wrestlers under the age of 30.

Securing the coveted top position is MJF, the 27-year-old AEW World Champion, who has remained one of the standout stars in the promotion ever since its establishment in 2019. Holding strong at the second spot is Rhea Ripley, the reigning WWE women's champion and a prominent figure in the wrestling world. The comprehensive list showcases talents from various corners of the wrestling industry and is provided below:

  1. MJF
  2. Rhea Ripley
  3. Austin Theory
  4. El Hijo del Vikingo
  5. Dominik Mysterio
  6. Bron Breakker
  7. Carmelo Hayes
  8. Konosuke Takeshita
  9. Liv Morgan
  10. Logan Paul
  11. Giulia
  12. Butch
  13. Jack Perry
  14. Wes Lee
  15. Utami Hayashishita
  16. Toni Storm
  17. Dragon Lee
  18. Bandido
  19. Jamie Hayter
  20. Wheeler Yuta
  21. Kaito Kiyomiya
  22. Saya Kamitani
  23. Yota Tsuji
  24. Jordynne Grace
  25. Deonna Purrazzo
  26. Ilja Dragunov
  27. Masha Slamovich
  28. Tyler Bate
  29. Daniel Garcia
  30. Shota Umino
Source: ESPN
