ESPN Reveals Rankings of Top Wrestlers Under 30

ESPN has unveiled its list ranking the finest 30 wrestlers under the age of 30.

Securing the coveted top position is MJF, the 27-year-old AEW World Champion, who has remained one of the standout stars in the promotion ever since its establishment in 2019. Holding strong at the second spot is Rhea Ripley, the reigning WWE women's champion and a prominent figure in the wrestling world. The comprehensive list showcases talents from various corners of the wrestling industry and is provided below: